First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

BMY traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.