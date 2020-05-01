First National Trust Co Sells 1,083 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 603,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,161. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

