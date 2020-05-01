First National Trust Co Sells 11,334 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 285,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,866. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.