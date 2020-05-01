First National Trust Co Sells 1,571 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. 216,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,052. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

