First National Trust Co Sells 1,764 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.