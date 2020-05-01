First National Trust Co Sells 17,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,648,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after buying an additional 1,758,265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.