First National Trust Co Sells 1,930 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 12,653,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,960. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

