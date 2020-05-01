First National Trust Co Sells 2,590 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,222. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.