First National Trust Co Sells 412 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 4,724,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,799. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

