First National Trust Co Sells 854 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 247,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $192.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

