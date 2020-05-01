First National Trust Co Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. 2,283,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

