First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,028,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

