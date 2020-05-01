First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,276 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 2,808,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

