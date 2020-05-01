First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 5th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.55. 823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,965. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

