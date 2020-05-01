First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 1,596,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,965. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

