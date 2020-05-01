First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 6.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 759,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 461,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

