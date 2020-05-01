First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,136. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.