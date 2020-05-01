FirstCoin Trading 61.4% Lower This Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $63,721.31 and approximately $14.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 61.4% lower against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032469 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037497 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,766.14 or 0.99831456 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000639 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000511 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

