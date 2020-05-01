Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 778.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,518,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,830,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,551. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

