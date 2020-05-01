Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Five Below from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

