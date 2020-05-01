Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.30, 3,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.62.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 922.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

