FLO Market Cap Achieves $3.89 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $22,318.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00055148 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.