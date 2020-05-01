Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

FND stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

