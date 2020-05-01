Floor & Decor’s (FND) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FND. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 179,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,086. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,635,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 216.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 823,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 562,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $22,875,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.