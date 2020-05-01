Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s share price shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $11.67, 273,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,886,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

