F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter. F&M Bank had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Shares of FMBM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. F&M Bank has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other F&M Bank news, Director John N. Crist acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

