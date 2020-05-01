F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter. F&M Bank had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.37%.

FMBM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.00. F&M Bank has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

In other F&M Bank news, Director John N. Crist purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

