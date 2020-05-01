FOAM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,329.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. FOAM has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $6,329.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.02419981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00198871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00062704 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,281,043 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

