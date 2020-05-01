Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 5.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $3.03, 154,191 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,373,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $484.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

