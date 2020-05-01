Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,398 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,432. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

