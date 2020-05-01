Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,948 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $51.99.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.