Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $43.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,436.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,794.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

