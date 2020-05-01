Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.77. 170,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.