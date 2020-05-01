Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 7.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

CERN stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 148,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,064. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

