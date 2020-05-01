Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.