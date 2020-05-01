Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $82.57. 256,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,589. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

