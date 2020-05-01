Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

