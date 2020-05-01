Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of PM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.71. 306,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,013. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.