Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. 1,735,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,363. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

