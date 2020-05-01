Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $335,631,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 216,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after buying an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after buying an additional 161,969 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY traded down $10.13 on Friday, reaching $376.21. 275,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.47. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.