Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000.

SCHM traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

