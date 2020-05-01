Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

