Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 121.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,797,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,826.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 252,577 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 140,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,670,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 2,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

