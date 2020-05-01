Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

