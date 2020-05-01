Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,097,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,398. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

