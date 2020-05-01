Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.47. The company had a trading volume of 535,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

