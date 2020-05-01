Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,761,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

