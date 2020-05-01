Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

