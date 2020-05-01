Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 454,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 827.9% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 20,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 258,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,019. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

