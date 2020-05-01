Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.56. 757,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,778. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.